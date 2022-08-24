Virgil Edward Martin
PORT LAVACA — Virgil Edward Martin, age 92, of Port Lavaca passed on August 19, 2022, in Port Lavaca, Texas at home with his loved ones. Mr. Martin was born February 27, 1930, in Hillsboro, Texas, to the late Joe Frank Martin and Myrtle Young Martin. He was an electrician, retiring from Alcoa after 35 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca and spent many years as a devoted member and deacon.
His wife, Vernell Priddy Martin, his son, Virgil Edward Martin, Jr., his father, Joe Frank Martin, his mother, Myrtle Young Martin, his five brothers, Lytle Martin, Joe Young Martin, Thomas Martin, Don Martin, and Ray Martin, and his three sisters, Velma Odom, Gail Bird and Ola Mae Covington, precede Mr. Martin in death.
He is survived by two daughters, Pamela M. Hartgrove and husband Galen of Port Lavaca and Patsy M. Smith of Houston; two granddaughters, Keesha Smith Organ and husband Robert Lindsey (Robby), II of Houston and Terra Smith Wakeland of Angleton; four great grandchildren, Robert Lindsey (Tres) Organ III and Tate Martin Organ of Houston and Johnnie Thomas (JT) and Gracie Lynn Wakeland of Angleton; and sister-in-law Carmen Martin Gruesen.
After retiring from Alcoa in 1986 he went on to spend the next three plus decades dedicated to volunteer work throughout our community. His volunteer work included decades as part of the local hospital auxiliary; Little League President and team coach; mentoring youth at various Baptist churches over the years and performing various handyman jobs and electrical work for the elderly and less fortunate in our county, for churches in the community as well as the local hospital. Over the years he received recognition for his volunteer work including the following: Outstanding Service and Dedication Award 1995 from Memorial Medical Center and its Auxiliary; Jefferson Award 1998 from the American Institute for Public Service; Community Builder Award 2004 from the Lavaca Lodge; 2006 Man of the Year from Port Lavaca/Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture; and 2013 Hometown Hero from the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce. He loved and gladly served his Lord, his family and friends and his community.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. followed by the service at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 902 Calhoun St., Port Lavaca, TX 77979.
Memorials may be made to the Jolly Elders, First Baptist Church, 902 Calhoun St., Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
