VIRGIL SVAJDA EL CAMPO - Virgil Joseph Svajda, 90, of El Campo, passed away on May 15, 2020. Visitation will be 4-6 pm Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 pm. Funeral Mass begins 11 am Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. www.triskafuneralhome.com

