Virginia A. Joost
VICTORIA — Virginia A. Joost, 75, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 in Victoria. She was born in Nixon, Texas to the late Jesse R. and Corine Dudley on May 13, 1946. Virginia retired from Victoria ISD in 2004 with 39 years of service in Teacher Retirement System of Texas. Seven of those years were at the Texas Education Agency in Austin. At the time of her retirement she was secretary to the Superintendent of VISD.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband; Robert Lee Joost, daughters and sons-in-laws; Caron and Bennett Edwards and Lauren and Dustin Brown, brother, Monroe Dudley, and her four beloved grandchildren, Jackson, Avery, Ella and Thomas.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Officiating will be Waylan Brannan. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. at LaGrange City Cemetery in LaGrange, Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.