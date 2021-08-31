Virginia Ann Braddock
VICTORIA — Virginia “Sweetie” Ann (Hahn) Braddock (born January 17, 1936 in Victoria TX) passed away August 29, 2021. She was married for 67 years to Calvin Christopher Braddock, who preceded her in death by three days. She spent her days taking care of daughters and husband. She is survived by her daughter Christy Spradlin (sons Tristan and Trevor) and her daughter Bonnie Keathley (Mark and sons Landon and Colter). She was nicknamed Sweetie by her loving father and mother, Willy and Mary Hahn, of Ganado Tx. She grew up on a family farm in a loving home with her six brothers and sisters. She met Calvin in her high school days and they soon married and moved to Victoria, TX. Sweetie was a fun loving, athletic, and competitive soul who never met a stranger, and could make you feel at home and comfortable in moments. A double graveside service will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery at 10 am on Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021. To leave a fond memory, or to share a comforting message please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

