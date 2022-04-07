Virginia Briones Garcia
VICTORIA — Virginia Briones Garcia, age 65, loving mother of three, and adoring wife to Juan Carrizales of Victoria, Texas passed away on the morning of Tuesday, March 29, 2022 after a courageous battle with a long term illness. Virginia was born in 1957 to the late Frank and Francis T. Briones. She grew up surrounded by her large family of 3 siblings, many cousins, loving aunts, and adoring uncles from DaCosta, Inez, Bloomington, Victoria, Houston, and Lubbock, Texas. Virginia was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others and she most devotedly showed that time and love to her beloved grandchildren who were her whole heart, and she spoiled them as much as she possibly could. In her free time she loved to cook, bake, BBQ, host, draw, dance- she loved to dance! Virginia also possessed a love for writing music and had a song go on to be recorded and produced. She loved and lived through her music and is where her children developed their love for the arts and music. She loved love and loved to tell her children and grandchildren every single chance she got how much she loved them. She loved being independent and individualistic and always used her voice to assure she was heard and was a voice and light for many throughout her lifetime. She loved perfumes and the smell of fresh flowers. She took pride in being a tomboy but embraced her feminism knowing she could do all a man could if she put her mind to it and loved joking that she could change her own tires and had thrived at a time in her life with the best of them in carpentry, and mechanic work. Most importantly she had a un-denying love for The Lord, and loved writing scriptures and embraced her spirituality for all it had to offer. We know that we can’t have you but we’re happy knowing that the angels have finally got you back. Goodbye to a wonderful woman and a beautiful mother.
Virginia is preceded in death by her beloved parents, and her beloved grandson, John Edward Barraza.
Virginia is survived by her loving husband, Juan Carrizales; beloved son, Jose L. Garcia, Jr. (Delilah); beloved daughters, Jessica Ann Barraza, Jennifer Lynn Ruiz (Jairo); sisters, Victoria Rivera (Mike) and Debra Briones (Willie); brother, Reynaldo Briones; 14 grandchildren, Aliah, Shayla, Xzavior, Adriana, Monica, Jaylen, John Anthony, Jasmine, Johnathon, Haley, Saira, Kamila and Penelope “Penny”; and 2 great-grandchildren, Ayden and Kai.
Pallbearers: Joey Briones, Juan Carrizales, Jose L. Garcia, Sr., Jose L. Garcia, Jr., Jairo Ruiz, Reynaldo Briones, Mike Rivera, Jr., Johnathon McGuire, John Anthony Canales. Honorary Pallbearers/Ushers: Mike Rivera III, Chris Briones, and Mattheau Loa.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 4-6PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with rosary beginning at 6PM. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 9AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment will be at a later date, as her final wishes are carried out. Her final resting place will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude for all the love and kindness shown throughout this difficult time.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
