Virginia Garcia Flores
EDNA — Virginia Garcia Flores, of Edna, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the age of 63. She was born in Ganado, Texas on June 15, 1959, to John R. Garcia and Josie Maciel Garcia.
Virginia loved being outdoors, fishing with her Dad and brother, Poppy. She loved to be at the beach or near water enjoying herself with family and friends. Virginia enjoyed making BBQ and ribs for her mother. She was extremely proud of her only grandson, Johnathan. She attended all of his activities in school and worked tirelessly to give him a nice graduation party. Virginia was always ready to go out and eat. She made sure to tell everyone hi and never met a stranger.
Virginia is survived by her mother, Josie Garcia; her sons, Christopher Garcia (Lisa) and Richard Keith; and her grandson, Johnathan R. Garcia.
She is preceded in death by her father, John R. Garcia; and her brother, Johnny “Poppy” Garcia.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., all in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- New VISD deputy superintendent left former post amidst controversy, criticism (4)
- Under Oath (4)
- Victoria County DA, legal advocates want more than jail time for drug offenders (3)
- Citywide lighting project brightens Victoria’s southside (2)
- Letter: Returning the issue of abortion to the state legislatures (2)
- Residents protest reversal of Roe v. Wade in Victoria (2)
- Blotter: Hallettsville man arrested on charges of soliciting sex from 13-year-old (2)
- Ouida Marie Brock (2)
- Victoria County Republican party to decide treasurer replacement (1)
- Shepherd says search committee did 'due diligence' in hiring of deputy superintendent (1)
- Dave Sather: Six questions for Freedom Day (1)
- Ramon Rodriguez (1)
- Crossroads direct payer clinic offers alternative to insurance (1)
- Earline Grizzle (1)
- Victoria school board appoints new deputy superintendent (4)
- Victoria County commissioners to discuss search for animal control director (1)
- LON FRANKLIN STANLEY (1)
- Pastors Ada and Sam Hooker find love and purpose together at C3 Victory Church (1)
- Richard Earl Chapa (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.