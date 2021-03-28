Virginia GonzaleS
Espinoza
VICTORIA — Virginia Gonzales Espinoza went to be with the Lord March 23, 2021 at the age of 90. She was born November 14, 1930 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Angel and Margarita Gonzales.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings; Steve Gonzales, Cruz Gonzales, Pedro Gonzales, Veva Gonzales, Flor Saenz, Deciderio Hernandez, Mauricio Hernandez and Herminia Renteria.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Aurelio Espinoza; sons Alfredo “Freddy” (Janie) Espinoza, Francisco (Martha) Espinoza and Rafael Espinoza; 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many other loving family members.
Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed family time, making garage sales, loved her dogs, and loved to sing and pray to the Lord as part of the Guadalupanas.
A special thank you to Dr. Maria Velasco, MD, Dr. Zenio Juan Lompart, MD and Dr. Julian Nguyen, MD. for their care and support. Also thank you to Brenda Coons and Rachel Canales with Harbor Hospice for their love and care of Virginia.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
