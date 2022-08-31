Virginia Lee Bland Brod
EDNA — Virginia Lee Bland Brod, age 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Virginia was born on June 25, 1930, in Franklin, Texas to Hubert Lee and Dovie Lee (Maxwell) Smith. When Virginia’s parents took her home from the hospital, they called her Baby Smith. She didn’t get her name Virginia until it was time for her to start school and her birth certificate had to be corrected as there was no first name. She remained “Baby” to her parents for their entire lives.
Mom met her first husband, Jarva Raymond (J.R.) Bland, in Texarkana, Arkansas where she was attending college. J.R. was sitting in an ice cream soda shop when he saw her walking down the street and told his buddies he was going to marry her. She agreed to go to the movies with him but she slept through the whole movie, so it really took a second date to get those two together! During their 40 years of marriage, they were blessed with four children, Rose Marie Robin (Chris), Bubba Bland (Sandy), Sharon Ambrosia and Joe B. Bland (Marsha). J.R. passed away in May 1990.
Mom jokingly told us she would never have another man in her life, but several years later, we found she and her mischievous friends were sneaking off to some senior dances and it didn’t take too long before she told us someone had caught her eye. She said he could really dance and followed her around like a puppy - what more could you ask for! Shortly afterward, we were introduced to Leander (Andy) Brod. Andy and Virginia were married for 22 years, until his death in May 2015. When mom and Andy married, we were blessed to add Andy’s daughter, Janet Brod Ready (Vance) to our family.
During Virginia’s life, she was an avid tennis player, winning a state championship while in college. She loved camping, fishing, hunting, dancing and travel. She worked as a secretary at Mercer Construction Company in Edna, loved attending First Baptist Church in Edna and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW 8556 in Lolita. Granny, as she was lovingly known by all of her grandchildren, will long be remembered for passing on one of her favorite family recipes for Chocolate Gravy and Biscuits (don’t knock it till you tried it)! Recently, mom has been telling us when she turns 100, she was going to get an orange motorcycle and that we should consider putting one on layaway for her. She wanted us to know she would be driving the motorcycle and the rest of us could sit in the sidecar. She has shared stories of smoking in the second grade, driving and wrecking a car at the age of 9 and moving out of her home at the age of 16. As you can tell, she had a great sense of humor, wit and spunk, so anytime her children or grandchildren get out of line, we blame it on Granny!
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Jessie Smith and both of her husbands. In addition to her four children and stepdaughter, Virginia is survived by two brothers, Alan and Stephen (Rhonda) Smith, one sister, Ava Smith Ballard (Junior), 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren.
We would like to thank some special people in our mother’s life. Friends and neighbors, Lola Spree, Ludene Darilek, Jesse Coker Gerjes and David and Theresa Hill have been by mom’s side for many years. Everyone should be blessed with a granddaughter like Stacy Richards and her husband Dan. It is difficult to express the level of appreciation for the love, joy, support and compassion Stacy and Dan have extended to our mother. They could always make mom smile and have spoiled her way too much! Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. William Shay and his amazing staff for providing the best medical care available in Victoria. We also want to thank the staff of Sodalis of Victoria for making mom so comfortable while making her new home in their facility. We also express a special thank you to Hospice of South Texas for the compassion extended to mom during her last days.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.at Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna, Texas. There will be a private family burial service and celebration of life at Red Bluff Cemetery in Lolita, Texas.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Shannon Venglar, Tim Bland, James Simek and Chase Skinkis, as well as Dan Richards and Chris Robin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave., Victoria, TX 77901, or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 417, Edna, TX 77957.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
