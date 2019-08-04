VIRGINIA LEE RANKIN BURGESS VICTORIA - Virginia (Jenny) Burgess, 92, of Victoria, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. Virginia was born to Charles and Nora Rankin on April 6, 1927 in Ashland, KY. Virginia was married to Jack Burgess. Virginia served in the United States Navy, owned and managed restaurants, worked for Woolson Real Estate as a property manager, and reared 4 children. Her last job was a move to Kentucky to take care of her mother until she passed. Jenny was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a very active member in her church and enjoyed playing her organ. She was a whistler and a name that tune player while driving. She is survived by her sister Linda Ward(Hugh); her children Mark Burgess (Becky) and Leslie Burgess, her grandchildren Shawn Caulder, Kenneth Wiley(Gloria), and Patrick Burgess; her great-grandchildren Kenneth Wiley III and John Caulder(Summer); great-great grandchild Alexander Caulder. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 siblings, husband, and daughters Judith and Jackie. Services to take place at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home & Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77077 on August 5, 2019 with Visitation beginning at 9am, Funeral Service at 10am followed by a Graveside Service. For more information please contact 281-497-2330. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Crown Hospice of Victoria, Texas.
