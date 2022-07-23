Virginia Mae Hagan
YOAKUM — Virginia Mae Hagan, age 89, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022.
She was born October 7, 1932 in Yoakum to Herbert Herman and Leona Otelia Meyer Becker.
Survivors: daughter, Cindy Jemelka (Mark); sons, Dale Hagan (Cathy), Kim Hagan (Susan), Robert Hagan (Kathy) and Mark “Buzz” Hagan (Pam); 13 grandchildren, 1 step-grandchild, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 step-great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Allen Ray Hagan; brother, Herbert Hale Becker.
Visitation 5:30-7:00 with rosary at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Entombment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
Pallbearers: Reinhard Hagan, Bradley Jemelka, Reese Hagan, Dallas Hagan, Bryson Hagan and Lane Hagan.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic School, St. Joseph Catholic Church or Hospice of South Texas.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
