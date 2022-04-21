Virginia Roeder Helweg
SHINER — Virginia Roeder Helweg of Shiner passed away peacefully on Monday, April 18, 2022 with her loving family by her side at the age of 85.
Born January 3, 1937, to Oswald and Leona Baca Roeder in High Hill, Texas, she was of German and Czech ancestry and was the second oldest of six children. She received part of her education at Svetlo, a country school between Schulenburg and Weimar. When the school closed, she attended St. Rose in Schulenburg. Her family then moved to St. John near Schulenburg, and she would finish 10th grade at St. John School. She would later receive her Certificate of High School Equivalency.
She came to Shiner in February 18, 1955, to work as a waitress at Edgar’s Drive-Inn. This is where she would meet the love of her life, Brian H. Helweg, and married him on December 26, 1956. They made their first home in El Paso where Brian was stationed in the Army. They would be blessed with two daughters, Ada and Sue during this time. They lived there until he was discharged in 1958, returning to Shiner with their new family. A year later, a son Tod would complete their family.
Virginia, with her outgoing personality, had many careers throughout her life. She would complete a course in Cosmetology in 1959, then in 1966, begin work as a dental assistant for Dr. AA Darilek, Sr. and Dr. AA Darilek Jr. for 13 years. In 1973, when the Shiner Volunteer Rescue Unit was organized, Virginia was one of the first to volunteer. In 1978, she was certified as an Emergency Medical Technician and served in all the organizational offices.
She had a deep love of history in her community, her family’s birthplace, and her ancestry. She worked at the Edwin Wolters Memorial Museum for several years, giving tours and sharing the details of Shiner and its many wonderful artifacts. She was instrumental in obtaining the historical marker located at Half Moon Timber, the original townsite of Shiner. She worked tirelessly on the Shiner History Book, The First 100 Years, published in 1987 and she also served on the Lavaca County Historical Commission.
She enjoyed people, getting to know them and learn about their past, and that brought her to her next job at Trinity Lutheran Home, now Shiner Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, as an Activities Aid. Her bubbly personality and spirited voice could be heard in many of the resident’s rooms as she loved spending time with them.
Her hobbies were numerous, and through the years she did each with gusto. As she would say, her favorite hobbies were first, her children. She was active in the Shiner High School PTO as well as serving as the Girl Scouts Leader and in Cub Scouts as a Den Mother. She was also a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star.
She enjoyed bowling with Brian and many of their friends in the early years. After a visit to Germany to visit her sister Dorothy and husband, Del, she would try Volksmarching, a walking sport popular there. Never someone to sit still long, she would come home and become a founding member of the Shiner Volksmarching Club. She and Brian would frequently travel across the state, enjoying beautiful walks while making many new friends and of course, a cold Shiner beer, on their travels.
She was an avid quilter, and her designs were works of art, often winning awards at area quilt shows. She was a member of the Shiner Heritage Quilt Guild, and she enjoyed her fellowship with other quilters and their love of creating an heirloom. A particular showcase quilt was one she made for her daughter, Sue, sewn entirely from her husband’s silk neckties. She loved it when the quilt told a story of one’s life, as many of her quilts did of hers.
She loved yard sales, thrift shops and was a weekly visitor to the Pilot Club Thrift Shop. The excitement she would have when she stumbled across quilting squares just perfect for her next project, all for just $1.00, was always pure joy. She loved antiques, and collecting kisters, also known as the travel trunks immigrants used to come to America?always trying to decipher where this particular item had come from and what it told about its owner. Other collections dear to her included bonnets and vintage sewing machines.
Her final lifelong hobby would be one she’d dive into with great passion - the collection of vintage aprons and the stories tied to her apron’s strings. Her collection through the years would amass more than 800 aprons, collected from every era through the present. She would often scour eBay, garage sales and every thrift store while attending her grandchildren’s sporting events in hope of finding that one-of-a-kind apron. She was so happy when one of those visits brought the perfect discovery of the sweetest old apron stuck in a corner, complete with a newly built bird’s nest in the pocket. Through the years, she was often asked to give her apron presentation to area clubs, and they were always a hit. Hardest part was selecting which special aprons made the trip because she loved each one and the story it told. She also participated in the National Apron Extravaganza held in Tennessee in 2012.
Most importantly, Virigina will be remembered for a personality larger than life. She never met a stranger and loved living life with joy, laughter and most importantly, fun. Many a Shinerite can recall seeing her in her orange Nova car, probably driving a bit too fast, windows down, her arm waving, and hollering a big hello to her friends on the street. She loved living in Shiner and was one of its proudest citizens. When she and Brian were asked to be Grand Marshall at the Half Moon Holiday Parade, she beamed with pride while sitting shotgun in his pink Cadillac. Her grandsons will recall with horror her hollering out the window at any cute girls what handsome grandsons she had in the back seat.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the kindness and care their mother received in the later years of her life. We would like to thank the Shiner Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Ralph Wagner and Crown Hospice for their support and care.
Virigina loved her family and was so proud of her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Brian; parents, Oswald and Leona Roeder; her brothers, Joe Roeder and Allen Roeder. She is survived by her daughter Ada Coffman of Shiner; daughter, Sue Guy and husband Marc of Carrollton; son, Tod and wife, Melissa of Seguin; grandchildren, Matthew Taylor of San Marcos; Haley Fournier and husband Trey of Houston; Alexa Guy of Conroe; Tanner Helweg and wife Timber of Houston; Aric Guy of Greenville, South Carolina. Great grandchildren included Kolar and Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiner Lutheran Church Building Fund, PO Box 26, Shiner, TX 77984. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at the Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum, TX. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am
Our thanks to Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home for handling the arrangements.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
