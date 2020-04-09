VIRGINIA RUTH STOLDT CUERO - Virginia Ruth Hartman Stoldt, 89, of Cuero passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1931 in Cuero to the late Walter and Lucille Hartman. Ginger graduated from Texas Lutheran College in July 1951 to become an elementary school teacher starting her career in Victoria. She married the love of her life, Frederick Warren Stoldt on November 8, 1952 in Victoria. Fred and Ginger lived in Victoria and followed pipeline jobs before settling in Lake Jackson to raise their 4 children from 1955 to 1987. During the early years she continued to teach kindergarten and elementary classes but also enjoyed staying home to raise her young children. As the children grew up Ginger worked for H&R Block as a tax preparer. When Fred retired from DOW Chemical in 1987 they returned to her 'childhood home' in Cuero to live through their retirement years. Ginger continued to work at H&R Block in Cuero as a business owner for over twenty years in total. She was a member of the Pilot Club of Cuero and St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Cuero. In her formative years her family attended Zion Lutheran Church in Arneckeville. She is survived by daughters, Gina Zavesky (Jode) of Cuero, Karen Stoldt of San Antonio; sons, Michael Stoldt (Kay) of Copperas Cove, Richard Stoldt (Deb) of Mishawaka, IN; brother, Walter F. Hartman, Jr. (Shirley) of Corpus Christi; grandsons, James W. Stoldt (Michelle) of San Antonio, Travis A. Zavesky (Alisa) of Ft. Campbell, KY, Joseph Stoldt (Katelyn) of Mishawaka, IN; also, grandson, Robert Zavesky of Goliad; granddaughters, Kari Zavesky Goehring (Ben) of Victoria, and Erin Laboy (Wilhem) of Woodbury MN; great-grandchildren, Connor Goehring, Andre, Elena, Ethan and Lucas Laboy; and Emily Jade Stoldt (due Oct. 2020, James/Michelle). She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Frederick and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Marie Stoldt. A private family graveside service will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hospice of South Texas or Alzheimer's Association. You may send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
