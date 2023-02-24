Vivian Ann Cornelius
VICTORIA — Vivian Ann Cornelius, age 78, of Victoria, Texas passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 4-6PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with rosary beginning at 6PM. Funeral mass will be held Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10AM at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, with interment following at Catholic Cemetery #3, 1900 N. Vine Street. Serving as pallbearers are Zachary Zarosky, Derek Zarosky, Brett Prause, Robert Herman, Scott Prause and Jacob Moore.
Vivian was born May 10, 1944 in Victoria, Texas to the late Norman Reeves and ImaDell (Sparks) Kovar. Vivian was known as Aunt BeBe by her many, many nieces and nephews. She was in the insurance business for over 45 years and retired from JHC Insurnace Company. Vivian and Robert enjoyed their travels with trips to Alaska, Rome, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Scotland.
Vivian is survived by her husband, Robert “Buck” Cornelius; son, Bradley Moore (Laurie) of Georgetown, Texas; grandchildren, Jacob and Jamie Moore; brother, Darrell Kovar (Sherry) of Victoria, Texas; and brother-in-law, Leslie Prause (Gay) of Yoakum, Texas.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Reeves and Allan and ImaDell Kovar; first husband, Bill Moore; and her beloved sister, Diane Reeves Prause.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vivian’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to a charity of your choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Top exhibitors not identified after carcass steer tag mix-up
- Victoria police investigating death of 8-month-old child
- Victoria man convicted, sentenced for drug, domestic violence crimes
- East defeats Bay City in day one of Ganado tournament
- Opening day of livestock show brings excitement, nerves out of kids
- Bloomington man arrested on sexual assault and assault charges
- 4 West athletes sign to continue careers on college level
- Refugio gets a boost from J. Henry Moore's return from injury
- 72-year-old man killed in Jackson County 2-vehicle crash
- Hallettsville names Cuero assistant AD/head football coach
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.