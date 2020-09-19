Vivian Elouise Grafe
CUERO — Vivian Elouise Grafe, 85, of Cuero, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born November 9, 1934 in Hobson to Benjamin and Marie Bordovsky. Vivian grew up in Hobson and went to school in Falls City graduating in 1952. After graduation she went to Nursing School in Hallettsville and achieved her LVN license. Vivian married Eugene F. “Gene” Grafe on September 6, 1954 in Hobson and moved to Fayetteville, North Carolina with Gene. In 1957 she and the family moved to Cuero. In addition to raising four children, Vivian worked in her nursing career both part and full time. Her career spanned work in Nursing Homes, Hospitals and Clinical Nursing. Vivian enjoyed Clinical Nursing dealing with mothers and their babies. Many of their young patients remember her as giving “no hurt” shots and she delighted in seeing the children of the children she cared for. After 30+ years of serving the sick, Vivian retired and became a housewife to take care of her husband and family. She is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Randy) Liesman, Sandy (Tommy deceased) Gohmert and Brenda (Lendell) Laxton; son, David (Laura) Grafe; seven grandchildren, Bryan (Rebecca) Laxton, Dr. Gage Liesman, Kristen Liesman, Zach Grafe, Garret Grafe, Jennifer (Brent) Gohmert Coates, Stacey (Matt) Gohmert Nelson; five great-grandchildren, Braylin Laxton, Charley Rose Nelson, Ella Gene Nelson, Cooper Thomas Coates and Clara Roselle Coates; one great-great-grandson, Parker Wayne Laxton; sister, Loretta (Pat) Dziuk; two brothers, Clarence (Janice) Bordovsky and Edward (Yolie) Bordovsky and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years, Gene; son-in-law, Tommy Gohmert; two brothers, B.J. Bordovsky and Aubrey Bordovsky; sister, Geraldine Albrecht and one nephew. Vivian enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed fishing, playing bridge, traveling, cooking and trying “new” recipes. Pallbearers include Bryan Laxton, Dr. Gage Liesman, Zach Grafe, Garrett Grafe, Braylin Laxton, Matt Nelson and Brent Coates. A very special thank you to Janie, Lorene and Sylvia for the long-term care and commitment provided to the Grafe family. Their love and compassion has been greatly appreciated over the years. Vivian will be lying in state at Freund Funeral Home on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 8 AM. A rosary will be recited on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will begin at 3 PM with Father Jasper Liggio officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or a charity of the donor’s choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfunealhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Service to your country should be honored (10)
- Letter: Air Force veteran is neither a "sucker" nor "loser" (8)
- Guest column: What the world looks like in 2024, under President Trump (6)
- The Art of Denial (5)
- 2 VISD staff members, 3 students test positive for COVID-19 during first week of in-person classes (4)
- Letter: Upcoming national election will determine our future (4)
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (30)
- Letter: The 22nd Amendment is not negotiable (4)
- Girl, 3, killed after Victoria County highway crash, mother and son ejected from vehicle (3)
- Letter: Omitting critical life or death warnings may be worse than inflated positivity (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.