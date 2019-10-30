VIVIAN C. GUTIERREZ IRVING - Vivian Gutierrez, age 58, of Irving, Tx., passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was born on December 28, 1960 in Victoria, to the late Ignacio Cavazos and Lupe Najar Cavazos. She is survived by her brother; Hector Cavazos (Amalia) of Taft, Tx. and daughter; Christina Navarro (Aaron) of Irving, Tx. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, son; Randy Gutierrez and sister; Lorna Danaches. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 9am with a Prayer Service to begin at 10am at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.
