Vivian Jane Murphy
VICTORIA — Vivian “Tootsie” (Jarzombek) Murphy, 90 of Victoria, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 7, 2023. She was born November 2, 1932, in Poth, Texas to the late Frank and Celia Snoga Jarzombek. She was a graduate of Nordheim High School and then received her bachelor’s degree from Our Lady of the Lakes, specializing in Elementary Education. She married Paul James Murphy in France on June 29, 1963. Tootsie was a schoolteacher for 10 years and then started to travel the world, France, Italy, Mexico were her favorites. She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley, loved to solve crossword puzzles, and would be happy to talk about politics.
She is survived by her niece, Sandye Hammack and her husband Fred; great-nieces, Danyle Hammack and Ashlee Hammack; sister-in-law, JoAnn Jarzombek.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Murphy; and brother, Rudy Jarzombek.
A visitation will be held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown from 12:30 to 1:30pm Thursday, September 14, 2023. A Rosary will be recited following the visitation at 1:30pm. The Funeral Mass will be at 2:00pm September 14, 2023, with Father Roger Hawes officiating. Interment followed at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Arrangements are in the care of Finch Funeral Chapel, 212 E Main St, Yorktown, TX 78164; (361) 564-2277. Online condolences may be shared at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
