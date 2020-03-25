VIVIANA R. ESCALONA VICTORIA - Viviana R. Escalona, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Josephine E (George ) Soliz, Virginia (Armando) Luna, Maryann (JD) Escalona; son Louis (Lupe) Escalona; brothers Manuel and Phillip G. Rios. She is preceded in death by her husband Viviano M Escalona; parents Donato C and Eleonor G Rios; brothers Chris, Thomas and Toribio Rios and grandson Juan Gabriel Soliz. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home (412 N Main St). Services will be held on Thursday, March 26 at Our Lady Of Sorrows at 10am with interment immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. Services under the Direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home. (361)573-2777
