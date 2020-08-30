Vlasta Frazer

She was a homemaker and worked at Wal Mart.
Survivors: daughter, Brenda Frazer; sons, Brian Frazer (Kathy) and John Frazer; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Olga Wang (K.C.), Sophia Zimmerman and Alice Mulanax; brother, Henry Koblizek.
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Charles Frazer; son, Joe Frazer; 2 sisters and 3 brothers
Rosary 1:30 p.m. followed by 2:00 p.m. funeral Mass on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Koerth. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
Burial at Koerth Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Gulf Coast Chapter or to the family for expenses.
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
