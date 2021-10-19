Vona Elaine Rogers
VICTORIA — Vona Elaine Jordan Rogers passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 16, 2021. She was born in Dos Palos California on November 28, 1937 to Elmer C. and Thelma Lee Lamb Jordan. She married Donnie Wayne Rogers Sr. and moved to Texas. She had a passion for plants, especially cacti and succulents. She cultivated this passion while working for Boyd’s Greenhouse, Gardenland Nursery, and later the Walmart Garden Center. She had even earned her Certified Nurseryman’s license.
Vona was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers Marland Duane, Tony Wayne, and Mervin Leroy Jordan, and a son Gary Wayne Rogers.
She is survived by her sons Donnie Wayne Rogers Jr. (Sheila), Danny Layne Rogers (Patty), daughter Debra Lynn Greenly (Michael); grandchildren Cathryn Taylor, Christie Huvar, Caerrii Rogers, Bridgette Rogers Eaby, Christopher Rogers, Marcus Greenly, Thomas Greenly, and Laura Kieschnick; great grandchildren Jacob, Logan, Cailin, and Makinah Taylor; William Huvar; Dale and Brianna Rogers; Caleb Flowers, Kairi and Anara Eaby; Hallie, Aline, and Kenna Greenly; and Bryan Kieschnick.
A private gathering of family will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

