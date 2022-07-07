Vyrna Marie Noack
CUERO — Vyrna Marie Adickes Noack, 82, of Cuero passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born October 8, 1939 in Cuero to the late Roland and Elfie Doehrman Adickes. She married Alvin O. “Buddy” Noack on August 17, 1957 in Meyersville. She was employed by Cuero ISD and worked for them for 17 years. Vyrna was a member of the St. Michael’s Alter Society. She had a love for her family and loved to travel and go on cruises. She cherished her time spent at Rockport and in the Pasture. She is survived by her sons, David A. Noack (Dawn) of Meyersville, Dwayne M. Noack of Cuero and Darwin A. Noack of Cuero; grandchildren, Kristen Noack of Luling, LA, Rebekah Secord of Goliad, Kyle Noack of Victoria, Kara Damron of Victoria, Derek Noack of Victoria and Travis Noack of Victoria and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie Leck, Dot Hoffman and Shirley Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 63 years, Buddy; and her brother, Benard Adickes Sr. Vyrna will be lying in state on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 1-5 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Friday, July 8, 2022, 10:30 AM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Richard Bediako officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Kyle Noack, Dustin Damron, Josh Secord, Nathan Steckel, Derek Noack and Travis Noack. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
