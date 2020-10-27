W. H. Junior Webernick
EDNA — W. H. “Junior” Webernick, of Edna, passed away with his family by his side, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the age of 66. He was born in Ganado, Texas on September 30, 1954, to the late William H. Webernick, Sr. and Evelyn Cook Webernick.
Junior was a loving fiancé, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and great friend, who enjoyed time with his loved ones. He was a retired farmer and grain truck driver who loved his 18-wheeler. Junior loved working with his hands and spending time outdoors. He was an amazing mechanic who was passionate about restoring cars and trucks. There was not an engine around that he could not work on.
Junior is survived by his loving fiancé, Robin Bednarz; children, Ryan Webernick (Keri), Krista Smith (Dustin), Grant Webernick (Julia), Misty Steffek (Shane); grandchildren, Bauer Webernick, Warner Webernick, Landon Smith, Lexi Smith, and Mason Steffek; and sisters, Connie Marthiljohni, Susie Curlee (Jimmy), Donna Glover (Bryan), and Sherry Schulze (Clifford); along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents and brother-in-law David Marthilijohni.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 am, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna. Burial will follow at the Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Fowler, Joey Bures, Kelly Sbrusch, Clinton Shefcik, Timmy Shefcik, Lance Koop, Gary Tomas, and Chad Graham. Honorary pallbearers are Jackson Electric Coop Board Members and his fellow Grain Hauling Buddies.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
