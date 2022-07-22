W. Harold “Hal”
Attaway
BULVERDE — W. Harold “Hal” Attaway, 90, of Bulverde passed away July 20, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1932 in Shreveport, LA to Alonzo and Opal Anderson Attaway. Hal Attaway began his career in the health care field at the Schumpert Medical Center, Shreveport, LA in the early 1950’s. He left Schumpert in 1955 to enter the United States Army. While in the military, he was assigned to the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Washington D.C. At Walter Reed, he became a member of a research team which was working on a Tropical Sprue Project and spent the remainder of his active duty in San Juan, Puerto Rico. On his separation from the military service in 1957, Hal returned to Schumpert Medical Center for a short while before coming to Texas and Matagorda General Hospital in 1959. During a twenty-six year employment, Hal served the hospital in a number of capacities. He began as the Director of Clinical Laboratories, then became the Assistant Administrator for Patient Services and later became the Hospital Administrator. He received his B.S. Degree in Zoology from Louisiana Tech University and his M.A. Degree in Health Care Administration from Central Michigan University. Hal is a member of The Texas Hospital Association (THA), The American Hospital Association (AHA) and is a registered Medical Technician with the American Society for Clinical Pathology (A.S.C.P). He also holds memberships in the Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of the Republic of Texas, Sons of Confederate Veterans and is listed in the Who’s Who in the South and Southwest. Hal is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Melba Wild Attaway; three children, Bret (Stacy) Attaway, Aaron (Tiffany) Attaway and Todd Attaway; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Meagan, Sarah, Aidan, Dianna, Zachary and Triston and brother-in-law, Curtis (Kay) Wild. He was preceded in death by his parents and his seven brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, 10:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Lindenau. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Harvey J. Hengst officiating. Interment will follow at Lindenau Cemetery. Pallbearers include Brian Wild, Cory Peters, Tyler Attaway, Aidan Attaway, Jeff Davidson and David Davidson. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or St. John Lutheran Church of Lindenau. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
