FRANCITAS — W R “Dub” Joines, 92 years of Francitas, Texas passed away Wednesday August 25, 2021. W R was born on August 14, 1929 to W R and Ada Joines. After graduating from LaWard High School, W R worked for Alcoa for 30 years and retired to be a rancher. His pride and joy were his cattle. He married his love Albina Walleck on August 29, 1950 in Blessing, TX. They were married for 71 years. He is survived by his wife, Albina, daughters, Judy and husband Curtis Dykes, Penny Joines, sons; Jimmy and wife Kathy Joines and Clarence and wife Angie Joines. Also surviving are Nine Grandchildren and Eighteen Great-Grand children. WR was affectionately known as “Dub” by his family and friends. He spent much time in the maintenance and the upkeep their home place. He couldn’t resist a good game of dominos with family and friends. When he could find the time, he enjoyed fishing and running the occasional trout line.
There will be a graveside service Saturday August 28, 2021, at LaBauve Cemetery in Francitas, Texas at 10:00 am, with Father Johnson officiating.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.

