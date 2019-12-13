W. RUTH DANIELS VICTORIA - W. "Ruth" Daniels passed away on Dec. 10, 2019 and is now free of her Dementia. She was born to Archie and Rena Wilder on March 22, 1932 in San Antonio. Her younger years were spent alongside her brother, Glenn in Stockdale, TX, where she had nothing but great memories. She married George Garland Daniels on August 19, 1948 in Seguin, TX. Together they raised 3 children, Jimmy Daniels, Linda Daniels & Wanda Daniels (Colonel) Schaefer. During her long busy life, she was a talented wood crafter, trophy pool player, gardener, loved to fish & dance, a ribboned artist, author of 2 published books and wrote numerous poems. People often said there was nothing she couldn't do. She was preceded in death by Linda in 69' & Garland in 15'. She has 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. A special place in our hearts for all the love, support & care goes out to Ada May Williams; always being there for dad, mom & us at any time. We want to thank everyone at Silver Serenity Assisted Living for the love & comfort they showed our mother, also Hospice of South Texas that made her comfortable in her last days with us. She will be laid to rest in Stockdale at the City Cemetery on Dec 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Pallbearers will be Shannon Martin, Weston Martin, Eddie Grahmann, Chad Schaefer, Colter Davis & Sabastian Kucera. Share memories with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com

