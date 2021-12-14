Waldine Nance Btrne
GOLIAD — Waldine Nance Byrne passed away on December 1, 2021. She was born December 23, 1929, to the late Irene Kolle Nance and Douglas Nance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband F. B.”Parrot” Byrne. her son Robert, and daughter Kathryn Byrne. Also preceded in death by a sister, Charlene Horny, twin brother, Walter Nance, brother, Joseph Nance, and grandson in law, Billy Bob Billo.
Survived by daughter, Carolyn Thigpen, grandchildren, Kristin Billo and Justin Thigpen, great grandchildren, Ryder, Jake, Byrnna, Kate Billo and Kannon Thigpen Lane.
Graveside services will be held on December 18, 2021, at 10:00 AM, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Goliad, with Father Ty Bazar officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 N. Market Street, 361-645-3216.

