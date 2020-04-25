WALLACE BERNARD MALEY REFUGIO - Wallace Bernard Maley, Sr. Retired Refugio Chief of Police. Wallace was born on November 29, 1937 in Ingelside, Texas and gained his Angel wings on April 22,2020. He was 82 years old. Wallace was the youngest of 3 sons, born to Olney Winston and Lucille Unsworth Maley. He grew up in Sinton, Texas. He graduated from Corpus Christi University (now known as Texas A&M - Corpus Christi) with 2 Bachelor Degrees. He became a police officer and worked for several different agencies including San Patricio Co. Sheriff's Department, Aransas Pass Police Department, Refugio County Sheriff's Office (where he was Chief Deputy under Sheriff Chato Bauer) and became the Refugio Chief of Police where he retired in December 1999. During his tenure, he earned the Master Peace Officers Certification.Wallace grew up in the Methodist Church and he loved our Lord.Wallace was preceded in death by his loving parents, his 2 brothers Arlen Winston Maley and John David Maley, and his first wife, Patsy Maley Brown (who was his high school sweetheart and the mother of his 4 beautiful children).Wallace is survived by his wife of 25 years, Peggy Beckmann Maley of Mission Valley. 3 daughters, Harriett (Joe) Layne and Debra (James) Calhoun of Rockport, and Jennifer (Travis) Wieland of Mission Valley. 3 sons, Wallace B. Maley, Jr. (Cecilia) of San Antonio, Jason (Vicki) Maley of Louise, and Ryan (Jackie) Chambers of Refugio. He also had a very special son-in-law, Mark Moore of Refugio.Wallace's joy was his grandchildren. He is survived by 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren and one on the way. Pallbearers are Joe Layne, Jason Maley, Ryan Chambers, Travis Wieland, Mark Moore, Michael Moore, J.R. Moore, and Dustin Roberts. Honorary pallbearers are Wallace Maley Jr., James Calhoun, Don Isom, Scott Plant, and All past and present Refugio Police and Sheriff Office Officers and Employees.Visitation was held on Friday, April 24th from 1pm to 5 pm at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio. Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be only a graveside service at Oakwood cemetery in Refugio on Saturday, April 25th, at 3pm. Anyone interested in making donations in his memory, please send to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Wallace hated to see a child sick or hurt. Address for St. Jude Children's Hospital is 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. As one of Wallace's former Police Officers posted: RIP Chief Wallace Maley, your watch is over. Refugio 1841 will be 10-7, 10-42 End of Watch. Arrangements entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street , Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
