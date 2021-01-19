WALLACE MAURER
LEAGUE CITY — It is with great sorrow that we let you know that Wallace Lawrence Maurer passed away in his League City home on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Wally was born in the farmhouse of his maternal grandparents about 8 miles SW of Victoria, Texas in 1926. He attended Texas A&M University – Class of 1947, served in the U.S. Army, and worked as a Mechanical Engineer for SIP, Monsanto, and as Senior Vice President and Manager of Engineering for S & B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd. from August 1968 until his retirement in 1995.
He leaves a loving wife of 26 years, Gene Rives Maurer; four living children, four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Upon retirement, Gene and Wallace traveled extensively, with cruises to the Mediterranean and Alaska, tours to Switzerland and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and travels with friends to Hawaii and Nova Scotia.
His interests throughout his life centered on golf and writing. Wally was an avid golfer, and he always did his best to stay in shape: first by playing tennis, then by playing golf every Saturday for most of his life, and in his much later years when golfing was too strenuous, by walking in the neighborhood. He was also a prolific and entertaining writer, using any and all of his life experiences, acquaintances he admired, and philosophical musings including those on religion as his subject matter. His writings fill a treasure trove of MANY volumes of large white notebooks, each with the year of publication on the spine, filling up many bookshelves in the house. Seeking to unravel the mysteries of religion was one of his favorite topics.
Due to these uncertain times, a memorial will be planned for a later date.
