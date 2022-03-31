Wallace Rhea Sloan
VICTORIA — Wallace Rhea Sloan born July 23, 1935 in Olney, Texas passed away on October 31, 2020. He was cremated and no services were held at that time secondary to the pandemic. His beloved wife, Patsy Sloan, passed away on March 28, 2022. A Celebration of Life service for both Wally and Patsy will be held at their church, Grace Presbyterian Church, 3604 N. Ben Jordan, Victoria Texas on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2 PM with a reception to follow.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
