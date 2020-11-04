Wallace Sloan
VICTORIA — Wallace Rhea Sloan was born July 23,1935 in Olney, Texas. He was the son of Leta Rhea Dunagan Sloan and James Edward Sloan. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was raised in the Presbyterian Church and was a good Christian Man. He was well know for his humor,always telling jokes. He graduated High School in Taft, Texas. He attended Schreiner Institute in Kerrville, Texas and graduated from A&I University in Kingsvillle,Texas. He served in the US Army for 2 years. He worked for associates Investments,and CP&L for 27 years and the City of Victoria for 10 years. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian church in Victoria, Texas, where he was a Deacon and Served on the Session. His favorite hymn was “Here I am Lord.” Wally passed away in Lewisville, Texas on Oct 31,2020 at the age of 85 years, after several months of declining health. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patsy Jo Mires Sloan, two daughters and one son. Lisa Karen Sloan Limmer ( Kenny) of La Porte, Indiana. Lori Kay Bauer (David) of Lewisville, Texas, and Laney Rhea Sloan (Mary) of Lewisville, Texas. Six grandchildren , Trevor and Lydia Limmer, Quinn and Pierce Bauer, Taylor and Randall Sloan. Two Great grandchildren, Rhealynn Smith and Layton Falto. Wally shall be greatly missed by his friends and family and shall always be remembered. Memorials can be made to Grace Presbyterian Church 3604 N. Ben Jordan, Victoria Texas, 77901-3511 Memorial Service to be announced at a future date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (38)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (10)
- Guest column: Why vote for Donald Trump? (7)
- Letter: Disparity in motivation between voters (3)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (13)
- Letter: Vote for Trump and keep our country great (3)
- Blotter: Victoria woman robbed of gold chains totaling almost $20K (2)
- How has the number of unemployment claims changed recently? (2)
- New York Times publishes 'Out of Work in America' in partnership with the Advocate (4)
- About 40 cars parade through Victoria in support of Joe Biden (7)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.