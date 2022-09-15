Wallace Vaughn
Williams
SEADRIFT — Wallace Vaughn Williams, 91, passed away Friday, September 9th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, September 16th, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 West Austin Street in Port Lavaca. Service of Death and Resurrection will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 10:00AM at Seadrift First United Methodist Church, 601 South 2nd Street in Seadrift. Interment will immediately follow Mass at Seadrift Cemetery.
Wallace was born on the Bendewald Point Ranch November 25, 1930, in Seadrift, Texas to the late David and Mary Williams. Wallace was the fourth of David and Mary’s eight children. The family moved around the Calhoun County area before settling in the outskirts of Seadrift on a 27-acre property with cows, horses, chickens, and an acre garden. He was a football player when Calhoun had a winning season as a center and a nose guard. Wallace joined the Coast Guard during the Korean conflict and upon returning home, he played football for Victoria College. He started for Brown and Root at the Carbide plant during construction, then spent 40 years in maintenance at Union Carbide. He built his wife their house on the bay front in Seadrift. All the kids and grandkids loved staying there and he would let them drive the golf cart. Wallace was a good father and provider to his family, and he will be deeply missed by them all, but he is with mom and Daniel, as well as his siblings and his parents. Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Ann Williams; parents, David and Mary Williams; son, Daniel Vaughn Williams; brothers, J.D. Williams and his wife Juanita, David Williams and his wife Ruby, Stephen Williams and his wife Donna Sue, Louis Clifton Williams and his wife Johnnye Joy; and infant sister, Marjory Blanch Williams.
Wallace leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Nita Perez (Raymond) and Joni Troutman; sister, Geraldine Wilson; sisters in law, Juanita Williams, Ruby Williams, and Johnnye Joy Williams; brother, Donald Williams (Florence); grandchildren, Jeremy Williams (Roxy), Brandon Williams (Yoshuka), Byron Perez, Celisse Sundance (Michael), Brad Troutman (Shelly), Erika Mahan, and Jason Perez; great grandchildren, Jordan Williams, Gabrielle Williams, Jorden Mahan, Daydre Mahan, Brayden Perez, Aaliyah Williams, Chloe Troutman, Brantley Troutman, Jerryn Williams, Raelyn Troutman; great-great grandchildren, Tayleigh Mahan, Matthew Ramos, Mason Ramos, and Mia Ramos; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Full Military Honors under the auspices of the Calhoun County Combined Honor Guard.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.