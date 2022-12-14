Wallace W. Beck
CUERO — Wallace W. Beck, 83, of Cuero passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. Wallace was born June 21, 1939 in Houston to Willie Mae James Basye Beck and Wallace Parham Beck. He attended Spring Branch High School and Texas A & M University. Wallace served in the United States Marine Corps from 1957-1962 and was stationed in Okinawa. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Miller on September 2, 1960 in El Campo. Wallace was a marble mason in Houston in the early 1960’s and moved to Cuero in 1972, where they made their home and raised their two daughters, Cheryl and Donna. He served as Executive Director of the Cuero Housing Authority. He was a journeyman plumber. Wallace served as Dewitt County Constable Pct 1 1977-1988 and Dewitt County Commissioner Pct 1 1989-2004. After retirement he was employed by Freund Funeral Home, a job he loved because it allowed him to continue to interact with the people of Dewitt County. Wallace had strong Christian values and attended Calvary Baptist Church, where he was a faithful member. He was a member of the Cuero Lions Club, where he served as president 1979-1980. Wallace served on the Dewitt County Drainage District, Dewitt County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas and was appointed as a Land Commissioner for Dewitt County. Wallace was an avid fan of the Cuero Gobblers, past member of the Gobbler Booster Club and enjoyed attending almost every game.
Wallace is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Elizabeth; daughters Cheryl Bunjes ( Gregg) and Donna Leist (Darryl); grandchildren, Krystle Keller (Ryan), Lyndsie Hurley (Matt), Lanie Milliff (Jason), Jake Bunjes (Danielle), and Libbie Cruz (Daniel); great grandchildren Emma, Eli and Ella Hurley, Aiden and Jett Keller, Luke, David and Andrew Milliff, Jayce and Jaxson Bunjes, and Dani and Malachi Cruz; brother, Royce Beck (Barbara); sister, Peggy Hazelton (Jimmy); and brother-in-law, H.C. Juenke.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Earlene Juenke.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 14th 9:30-10:30 am at Calvary Baptist Church with services following at 10:30 am with Rev. Beverly Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Westhoff Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Steven Herman, Russell Ware, Adam Beck, Andy Beck, Ryan Keller, and Daniel Cruz.
Honorary pallbearers: Judge Ben Prause, Gilbert Pargmann, Rodney Ginn, David McEathron, Bill Howell, Floyd Lange, Robbie Angerstien, Jay Werlla, David Juenke, Carl Juenke, Cuero Lions Club, and Cuero Gobblers past and present.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kim Burnett and Crown Hospice, who lovingly helped us tend to our Daddy during his last days.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Cuero Lions Club or South Texas Children’s Home.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
