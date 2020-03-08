WALTER RAY BAXTER REFUGIO - On Tuesday, March 3,2020, our Heavenly Father added a harmonica player to His Heavenly Band. Walter Ray Baxter, Jr., 65 years old, ascended to Heaven to be with his Lord. After a long and courageous battle, Walter's struggles on earth are over. At his side were his loyal wife of 24 years, Claire, and his loving daughter, Kendra. The first of three children, Walter was born June 7, 1954 in Robstown, Texas to Pauline (Matocha) Baxter and Walter Ray Baxter, Sr. He and his siblings and cousins grew up in Agua Dulce, Texas, where Walter and his sister and brother graduated high school. He spent every spare moment on Lagarto Creek at Lake Mathis at the home of his adoring grandparents, Paul and Millie Matocha. There is where he became proficient at his first passion, water skiing. Walter was water skiing barefoot as a teenager: long before all the now-available technology and adaptive equipment. Walter did it the old-fashioned way, as taught to him by his father. He and his dad were well known in the water-skiing community back then. At age 19 Walter went to work for W.E. (Bill) Findley at FESCO in Alice, Texas. Working at FESCO and testing wells would qualify as Walter's second passion. Years later he and his family moved to Refugio, Texas, where Walter worked for FESCO under the guidance of Manager Gerald Morgan. After several years and many nights of self-motivated after-hours work and study, Walter accomplished one of the things in his life for which he was most proud. He became the first Senior Tester at FESCO. He was extremely gratified and proud of this milestone accomplishment; possibly even more than when he became Assistant Manager of the Refugio FESCO office under Brad Gillespie. He loved his job and he loved his "FESCO Family". After the first couple of years of his illness, Walter sadly had to take early retirement from the job he loved so dearly. He always said he could never have loved a job, or a company, more than FESCO; and he represented both proudly.Now for Walter's third passion: music. Walter loved all music, but with no formal training in music he became quite skilled at playing the harmonica. As a very young man some of Walter's happiest times were spent sitting on a stump up at his Nanny and Paw-Paw's house playing his harmonica while his Paw-Paw played the accordion and his brother-in-law and best friend, Shorty, played the guitar. They had quite the jam sessions! In later years Walter would sit in on music gigs with his friends. He even became one of the duo, PLAIN AND SIMPLE, with Ralph Knippa and a member of the local band, JUST CAUSE, with Barry Watson, Ralph Knippa, Dennis Rowland, and Ronnie Wiginton. He and his fellow musicians and friends played many an hour at area eateries and happy hours. And lastly, without doubt the greatest joy and passion in his entire life: his granddaughter Madison. If you knew Walter, you undoubtedly knew of Madison; and had heard one (if not one hundred) Madison stories. Never has anyone been loved more deeply, or been the entire center of the universe than Madison was by her Paw-Paw, Walter. His every waking moment to the end was consumed with enjoying thoughts of Madison. Walter is survived by his two children, Kendra Anne Baxter Baird and Shane Christian Baxter; their mother and Walter's first wife of twenty years Jayme Baxter Henning; his present wife and loving companion of twenty-four years Claire Heard Baxter; his loving sister and friend Paula Guerra; Paula's husband and Walter's lifelong best friend Shorty Guerra; his brother Wendell Baxter (Debbie); his mother Pauline Baxter; his father Walter Ray Baxter, Sr.; and his grandchildren Madison Leanne Baird and Christian Nehemiah Baxter. Walter is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, and "adopted" niece, Aniston; all of whom he loved so dearly. Walter was a member of First Baptist Church in Refugio.A memorial service will be held Sunday March 15 at 2:00 pm at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio. Honorary pallbearers are Shorty Guerra, Jason Guerra, Chandler Carroll, John Wesley Shipp, John Shipp, Gary Pullin, Bruce Riley, and Ronnie Henning, and Wendell Baxter. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the loving caregivers and staff at New Century Hospice. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526 - 4334
