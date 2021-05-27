Walter Ebert
Walter Ebert
SHINER — Walter F. Ebert, 85, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was born August 5, 1935 in Shiner to Hugo Fritz Ebert and Hertha (Hoerig) Ebert.
He was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Hermann Sons, Knights of Columbus, KJT and the 621st Mess Kit Repair group. He was married to Margaret (Gillar) Ebert and they were blessed with three children, Walter, David and Cheryl. After her death, he met Bernice (jiral) Vancura and joined their family’s to include Debra, Jimmie and Daniel. Walter and Bernice had Ebert’s Catering in Shiner and were married for 43 years until her passing in 2019.
Survivors are their children, daughter, Cheryl Ebert of Bandera; sons, Walter J. Ebert (Beverly) of Deer Park and David Ebert (Carolyn) of Pasadena; step-daughter, Debra K. Bartels (Robert) of Shiner; step-sons, Daniel R. Vancura of Katy and Jimmie J. Vancura (Julie) of Katy; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; many friends and family.
Preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Margaret (Gillar) Ebert and second wife, Bernice Vancura Ebert.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Rosary at 9:30 a.m, Friday, May 28, 2021 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Green Dickson Park Beautification Project.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

