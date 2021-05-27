Walter Ebert
SHINER — Walter F. Ebert, 85, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was born August 5, 1935 in Shiner to Hugo Fritz Ebert and Hertha (Hoerig) Ebert.
He was a member of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, Hermann Sons, Knights of Columbus, KJT and the 621st Mess Kit Repair group. He was married to Margaret (Gillar) Ebert and they were blessed with three children, Walter, David and Cheryl. After her death, he met Bernice (jiral) Vancura and joined their family’s to include Debra, Jimmie and Daniel. Walter and Bernice had Ebert’s Catering in Shiner and were married for 43 years until her passing in 2019.
Survivors are their children, daughter, Cheryl Ebert of Bandera; sons, Walter J. Ebert (Beverly) of Deer Park and David Ebert (Carolyn) of Pasadena; step-daughter, Debra K. Bartels (Robert) of Shiner; step-sons, Daniel R. Vancura of Katy and Jimmie J. Vancura (Julie) of Katy; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; many friends and family.
Preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Margaret (Gillar) Ebert and second wife, Bernice Vancura Ebert.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Rosary at 9:30 a.m, Friday, May 28, 2021 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Green Dickson Park Beautification Project.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Mary Scott Stockton (4)
- Design ideas for Victoria's Riverside Park discussed by City Council, Parks Commission (4)
- Letter: President Biden’s Green Initiative is anything but Green (3)
- Victoria port officials plan to move forward with Zinc Resources facility (2)
- Letter: The concept of "active bystanders" and law enforcement (2)
- Letter: After meeting with Zinc Resources, Crescent Valley resident supports facility coming to Port of Victoria (2)
- Immigrants detained after Victoria County bailout, authorities say (2)
- Downtown Victoria Art Walk to attract fun-loving art enthusiasts (2)
- Victoria County Court Commissioners to consider funding for airport, Sheriff's Office at Mondays meeting (1)
- Guest column: Community-based accountability - Your voices are needed (1)
- Community leader continues to advocate for needs of southside neighbors (1)
- New details emerge about investigation into Victoria woman's death (1)
- Shopping center set to open Christmas season 2022; COVID-19 business loans still available (1)
- Syndicated column: Biden sets everything on fire (2)
- Bread Crumbs: The cure for our cancel culture (1)
- School removes senior memorial to deceased classmates (1)
- Department of Energy knew of cyber attacks (1)
- God offers peace in tumultuous times (1)
- Facial coverings no longer required at City of Victoria facilities (1)
- East valedictorian plans to focus life on animals (1)
- Guest column: 'I experienced a little piece of Heaven right here on Earth' (1)
- Richard Dean Huddleston (1)
- Jimmie Barta (1)
- Betty Faye Pearson (1)
- Peggy Joan Hickman (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.