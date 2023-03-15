For all who knew him, our father was the steady oak whose branches sheltered and shaded us. We will miss him more than words can express, but we are thankful for the life he shared with us and take comfort knowing he left this world after a life full of love, world travels and adventures, and countless amazing feasts he loved to prepare as an avid cook for all of his friends and family.
Born on May 13, 1942, Walter Edwin Wallace was the first child of Walter and Margaret Wallace. He attended college at Texas A&M University Kingsville and served his country as a member of the Marine Corps Reserves. His work as a petroleum engineer took him all over the world, from Singapore to Guatemala to Cairo and many ports in between.
He joins those who preceded him in death, his father Walter Wallace, his mother Margaret Wallace, and his sister, Deanna Stenger.
His memory will be kept among his many friends and colleagues who shared his path on four continents and over eight decades; the family he embraced in Guatemala and to whom he will always be Tío Wally; his beloved sisters Sandra Herman, Patricia Latas, Betty Dibrell, and their families; his ex-wife, Myrna Wallace and her husband Elihu Dodier; his grateful children Ivonne Wallace Fuentes, Roy Wallace and his wife Christie McMahon Wallace, and Daniel Wallace; and in the laughter of his five grandchildren: Adeline, Galeb, Molly, Elisha, and Violet.
