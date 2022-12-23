Walter Fischer Raybon
KYLE — Walter Fischer Raybon died unexpectedly on November 21, 2022, surrounded by his sister and brother in-law at the age of 23 in Kyle, Texas. He was born in Victoria, Texas on May 13th,1999, to Gay Lynne Carson and Walter Leslie Raybon.
Fischer attended Victoria West High School in Victoria, Texas and ultimately graduated from Bastrop High School in 2017. Fischer had decided to further his education at Texas State University in San Marcos and was on track to complete a degree with a major in English and a minor in Geology by the Spring of 2023.
Walter Fischer loved to explore hiking trails with his mother, Gay Lynne, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with both his father, Walter Leslie, and his best hunting buddy Kenneth Everett Nairn of Edna, Texas.
Fischer spent most of the last year creating comedy sketch videos for YouTube and Twitch livestreams with help from his brother-in-law, Dylan Morgan. Fischer was a natural born entertainer and loved to put a smile on peoples’ faces.
Cooking was his passion and he loved to show off his amazing dishes to his sister, Lillie. Fischer met everyone with a smile and lit up any room he was in. You could feel the kindness radiating from him.
Walter Fischer Raybon is survived by his Mother, Gay Lynne Carson of Kyle, Texas, Father, Walter Leslie “Sandy” (Pamela Kay) Raybon of Victoria, Texas, his sister Lillie Anne (Dylan Morgan) of Kyle, Texas. His Uncle Bill (Illanet) Carson, cousin Miranda of New Jersey, Aunt Karen (Doug Chalmers), cousins Aislynn,Shannon Chalmers of New York, New York. His best friend Charles and his second Family Charles & Joanne Leahy of Ocala, Florida. His step siblings Nichole Ann (Dan) Boots, Jennifer Michele (Cody)Reeves, Derek Bryan (Erin) Zarosky, Zachary Kyle (Amber) Zarosky. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Anne E. Shukes Carson, William T. Carson, Lawrence LaVerre & Marjorie Louise Germer Raybon.
The family of Walter Fischer Raybon will schedule a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Services were entrusted with Legends Funeral Home, San Marcos, Tx. 78666, 512-256-1220,
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Is eggnog delicious or gross?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.