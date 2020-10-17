Walter Frank Raab
VICTORIA — Walter Frank Raab, 64, passed away on Monday, October 12th, 2020. There will be no services at this time due to COVID-19. Inlieu of flowers, please send donations to Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center.
Walter was born May 12th, 1956 in Alice, Texas to Herman and Emma Lee Raab. He loved working many years in the car industry. “PoPo” was very close to and loved spending time with his grandkids. He was always there cheering them on from the sidelines at sporting events, watching school concerts and ceremonies, and attending any of the many other performances of his grandchildren. You could often find him hanging out with them in his game room playing video games.He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who was taken too soon. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Walter is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sylvia Raab; children, Billy Raab and his partner, Sarah Salas and Brenda Raab and husband, Chris Janecek; grandchildren, Bailey Raab, Isabella Roth and Jonas Roth; sisters, June (Allen) Hearn, Janet Raschke, Julie (Barry) Raab and Joanna (Mike) Weilert; numerous nieces and nephews; dogs, Lucy and Yoga; along with other loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Herman Raab.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
