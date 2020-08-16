Walter Glen Edwards, 85, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born December 16, 1934 in Yoakum to the late Reuben and Willie Pearl (McGrew) Edwards.
He was proud to be a veteran, having served in the US Marines during the Korean War. He was an electrical lineman and was a member of International Brotherhood Electrical Workers Union. Walter was a devoted husband, father and grandpa and his greatest joy was his time with his family.
Survivors are his beloved wife of 48 years, Juanita (Long) Edwards of Yoakum; daughter, Bobbie Sue Green and husband Pete of Victoria; sons Mark S. Edwards and wife Rebecca of Victoria and Robert S. Edwards and wife Lucy of West Palm Beach, Florida; 32 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister Billie Jean Drodz of Victoria.
Preceded in death by his parents; 4 sons, Walter Glen Edwards Jr., Byron Scott Edwards, Robert House and Mike House; 4 sisters and 1 brother.
Due to COVID concerns, no funeral service will be held at this time.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
