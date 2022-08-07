Walter H. McMullen
VICTORIA — Walter H. McMullen, Jr. went to be with the Lord August 4, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born February 8, 1939 in Victoria, Texas to the late Walter H. McMullen, Sr. and Fannie Hill McMullen.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 from 10:00 - 11:00 am with a funeral service at 11:00 am at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 U.S. Highway 87, Victoria with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Brenda J. McMullen; sister Suellen Williams and baby brother Michael Stuart McMullen.
He is survived by his children Michael (Vicki) McMullen, Melissa (Gregory) Raven, and Keith McMullen; 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and niece and nephews Darryl (Debbie) Williams, Marc (Robin) Williams and Leslie Williams.
Walter was a loving son, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He loved fishing, going to the Caribbean and just about anything outdoors. He also enjoyed billiards, especially pool and participated in various tournaments in Las Vegas.
The family extends a special thank you to his granddaughter-in-law, Kristene Raven, for her love and care of Walter.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

