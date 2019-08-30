WALTER HERRON VICTORIA - Walter Herron, of Victoria, entered into rest on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the age of 61. He was born June 23, 1958 in Victoria, TX to the late Robert Herron Sr. and Lura Wyatt Herron. He is survived by his wife Beverly McAfee Herron; sons Naquin Herron and Walter Herron Jr.; daughter Shekezia Herron Jackson; brothers Robert Herron, Jr. and Elvin Howard Smith; sisters Ruby Pearl Davis, Nancy Gail Turner, Lauraine Tilley, Birdie Lee Allen, Ella Mae Jenkins, Catherine Marie Curry and Idella Herron; one grandchild Madison Herron; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Laura Clay. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a chapel service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Minister Courtney Williams, officiating at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria. Interment to follow at Thomaston Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 2 years after Harvey: 'I still can't believe I'm going home' (2)
- And it's only Monday (2)
- Support our Border Patrol heroes (2)
- Victoria has the will to help with homelessness (2)
- Victoria City Council stalls on homeless ordinance (2)
- Little-known Kansas company lands in Victoria after Hurricane Harvey (2)
- School report cards - Dr. Seuss style (1)
- Resident ashamed of hometown road conditions (8)
- Special education cooperative gears up for another school year (1)
- Victoria College adopts budget, conducts first public hearing for tax rate (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.