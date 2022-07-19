Walter Hershel Medlin
POINT COMFORT — Walter Hershel Medlin Jr., 71, completed his work on Earth on Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born March 27, 1951, in Bay City to Walter Hershel Medlin Sr. and Mary (Ellis) Medlin.
He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1970 and was a member of St. Anns Catholic Church. His family was the center of his life, and he will be remembered for his pride as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Survivors are his wife of 49 years, Betty (Kusak) Medlin of Point Comfort; son, Jonathan Medlin and wife Katherine of Point Comfort and daughter Sue Beth Martinez and husband Wes of Point Comfort; grandchildren Matthew and Macy Medlin, Garrett, and Landon Medlin; great-grandson, Tyler Sanchez; sister, Sharon Anderle, and husband Calvin of Port Lavaca; numerous extended family and friends.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, “PeeWee” and Mary Medlin and parents-in-law, Adolph, and Mary Kusak. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21 from 5:00 - 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 22 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Father Tommy Chen officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. Anns Catholic Church in Point Comfort.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
