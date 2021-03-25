Walter Konzen, MD
VICTORIA — Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather peacefully ended his battle with cancer on March 12, 2021 at the age of 83. He was born on June 25th, 1937 in Edna, TX to parents Walter John and Mary Lucille Sternberg Konzen. Walter graduated Edna High School in 1955, and shortly after married the love of his life Judith Thomas. This year they would be celebrating a wonderful 65 years of marriage. Walter and Judy have four children, Judy Rae, John, Sandra and Sherri, which they dedicated their lives loving unconditionally. He graduated college from the University of Texas Austin and continued on to medical school at UT Galveston, which he graduated from on June 10th 1964. Walter then served the community of Jackson County as a Family Doctor and Dupont as plant physician for a combined 30 yrs. Walter learned at a very early age hard work and good work ethics. He spent many hours away from his family, which then in return his children and grandchildren learned from him that hard work pays off. Walter had a great love and respect for Law enforcement and the military. He and Judy would volunteer and serve at Warriors Weekend at Port O’Connor. Walter had many passions including fishing, woodworking, camping and of course always caring for people. When his patients couldn’t afford to pay, they would share their goods of fresh vegetables, eggs, meat, and of course many great Kolaches. He was a very dedicated man to his profession.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Judy Rae Konzen, parents Walter and Mary Konzen, and his two sisters Lula (“Muffin”) Cook and Dorothy Cole.
He is survived by his beautiful wife Judith Konzen, and their children: John and Nancy Konzen, Mike and Sandra Robbins, and Dr. Tony and Sherri McDowell; his sister, Mary Eunice Parker. Along with his wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren: Hunter and Jessica Konzen (Jack, Lilly, and Judah), Johnna Beth and Robbie Garcia (Haley, Harper, and Hayes), and Justin Konzen; Krystal and Maj. Elijah Supper (Cora and Colette), Allison Robbins and David Groener (Lexi and Lucy), and Deanna Robbins and John Schrepel (Otis, Hazel); Everard and Morgan McDowell (Olivia and Eliza), Dr. Anthony and Margaret McDowell (Jackson, Charlotte, and Amilia), Capt. Thomas and Lauren McDowell (Konzen and Elwood), and Sarah McDowell.
The funeral services will be held Saturday, March 27th at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 407 N Bridge St. Victoria, TX.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or American Cancer Society.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Authorities: Crash near Hallettsville that injured 7 likely involved illegal immigration (6)
- Letter: When did our country change so much? (5)
- Advocate seeks reader input (4)
- “I don’t feel safe anymore”: Asian Texans grapple with racism after a gunman killed Asian women in Atlanta (3)
- School Matters: Committed too early education (3)
- Letter: Something needs to be done about vehicle noise in Victoria (2)
- UPDATED: Leak on Port Lavaca water line fixed; Seadrift still under boil water notice (2)
- Late inning errors doom East in rivalry game (2)
- Letter: Building new schools is not necessary at this time (4)
- Syndicated Column: Have classic cartoons outlived the looney times we live in? (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.