Walter M Morrison
Walter M. Morrison
On May 9, 2021, Walter (Walt) M. Morrison Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather, after a long illness, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 88. Born February 19, 1933, he grew up in Prague, Oklahoma and graduated from The University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in Chemical Engineering in 1956 when he began his 30-year career with Union Carbide. He worked first at the UCC Seadrift plant and lived in Victoria, Texas for several years, often traveling overseas for work. Moving in 1972 to the Taft plant in Louisiana, the family settled in nearby Luling. He spent the remainder of his career in Louisiana until his retirement in 1986. After one too many hurricane evacuations and to be near family, Walt and his wife moved to The Woodlands, Texas. Walt was preceded in death by his father, Walter (Speedy), mother, Alice, sister, Susan Pechacek, and brothers-in-law, Larry Pechacek and Morgan Farnum. He is survived by his wife, Marty, and their children Shannon (Mike Lothringer), Matt (Denise), and Kelly Morrison, his brother, Dr J. Scott Morrison (Judy), sister-in-law Sally Farnum. Survivors include seven grandchildren, Lee and Jeremy (Savannah) Lothringer, Kaitlin and Olivia Morrison and Rachel, Kyle, and Melissa Hansen, also four great grandchildren, Zachary, Nicholas, Jeremy Jr, and Lawson Lothringer, several cousins, nieces, and nephews A service will be held June 12, 2021, at Trinity Episcopal Church, The Woodlands TX. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the charity of your choice or to the Haynie Public Library, ATTN: Debbie, 4308 NBU, Prague, OK 48864. More details may be found at www.mcnuttfuneralhome.com

