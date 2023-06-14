Walter P. Koricanek Jr.
GOLIAD — Walter P. Koricanek Jr, 60, of Goliad passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was born November 19, 1962 in Dilley, TX to Walter P. Koricanek Sr. and Betty June Hillje Koricanek. Walter worked in the oilfield for over 40 years. For the past few years Walter had a consulting business, working out in Midland, TX. Walter enjoyed his family, his only grandson Hudson, hunting, fishing, riding his Harley, shooting guns and playing fetch with his faithful blue heeler, Shiner. He enjoyed drinking a few Lone Star beers and had a deep love of the Big Bend area where he owned property in Terlingua, TX.
He is survived by his parents, wife Julie Koricanek, son William (Brianna) Koricanek, daughter Leslie Frisby and son in law Jacoby and one grandson Hudson Koricanek. He is also survived by brother Bobby Koricanek, mother in law Margaret Vickery and sister in law Velvet Sugarek, as well as three nephews, one great niece and numerous family members and friends.
Visitation will be 9-10 am Friday June 16, 2023 at Massey Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 10 am. Interment will be Private for family only.
Pallbearers are Danny Lorberau, Jerry Schmidt, Darrell Startz, Michael Pawlik, Mahlon Presley, Mike Bridges, Rick Hillje and Dallas Thompson. Honorary pallbearers Garry Sugarek, Jackie Irwin, Gary Hillje, John Hillje, Jerry Phillipus, Jacoby Frisby, Rick Kidd, Mike Konitzer, Clay Ball, Bob Jackson, Gene Kotzur, Kenneth Kickendahl, Ricky custer, Steven Torrez, Buddy Lassmann, Darrell Spell, Mark Trail, Dale Rich, Byron Walter, Tommy Gregorcyk and John Gregorcyk.
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.

