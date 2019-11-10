WALTER PAUL LANDRUM VICTORIA - Walter P. Landrum, 65, passed away surrounded by his family on November 6, 2019. Walter was born July 20, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Jimmie Joe Landrum and Clare Kristel Hutton. Walter is survived by his daughter, Kristin Landrum of Victoria; son, Ryan Landrum and his wife Alison of Ashburn, VA; brothers, Vincent Landrum of Mesquite, TX, Joseph Landrum of Aransas Pass, TX, Jimmie Landrum of Victoria, TX, Carl Landrum of Yuma, AZ; grandchildren, Lincoln and Avery Landrum. Walter also leaves behind many extended family members and beloved friends to cherish his memory. Walter is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Landrum Ford. Walter enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf, and was a lifelong fan of the San Antonio Spurs. A private service will be held at a later date to honor Walter's wishes.
