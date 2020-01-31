WALTER A. SAMPSON NORDHEIM - Walter A. Sampson of Nordheim, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020. He was born in Portland, Maine on September 10, 1934 to the late Lewis and Anna Mulkern Sampson. Walter married Edna Schuenemann on July 28, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Edna Sampson, brothers Richard Sampson of Portland, Maine and Robert Sampson of Ipswich, Massachusetts. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, special nephew James Schuenemann, favorite cousin Woody and Jane Woodside, close friends: Ted, Helen and Quinton Logeman, Laura Sanders, Melissa and Jose Alcazar, Carl Clyne, Theresa Logeman and Larry Smiga, Shirley and Gerald Karnei and Bruce Bourgoin. Walter and Edna moved to Nordheim in 1981 after Water retired with over 28 years of military service in the U.S. Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant. During his time in the Air Force he was stationed in Greenland, Alaska, Southeast Asia (Thailand and Vietnam), Germany and many other state side bases. His last tour of duty was Germany on the Inspector General's Team of Communications and Communications Security. Walter was a genius business entrepreneur with engagements with JR Food Mart enterprises and past owner of the Yorktown Apartment Complex. He truly enjoyed doing his carpentry and painting skills, keeping his yard immaculate, planting his beloved palm trees, his stock market endeavors, and his outings with friend to Coushatta, Louisiana. Walter was a devoted member of Sons of Hermann, American Legion, USAA, and a Life Member of the Air Force Sergeants Association. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Friday Jan. 31, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 10 am Saturday Feb. 1, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Nordheim Cemetery. Memorials can be given to the American Cancer Society. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com Special thanks to Hospice of South Texas, Senior Helpers of Victoria, Doctors and nurses of Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital. Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, TX 361-564-2900
