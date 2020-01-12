WALTER S. GILLETT III GONZALES - Walter Stewart Gillett III, 73, of Gonzales and formerly of Victoria, passed away January 10, 2020. He was born October 21, 1946 in Houston, Texas to Walter Stewart Gillett Jr. and Margaret Helen Rice Gillett. Stewart married Sandra Lynn Schulte on January 18, 1969. Stewart was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria where he served in the Knights of Columbus as a third degree knight. Stewart grew up in Palacios where he attended school and played baseball, basketball and football. He and the team, the Palacios Sharks took his class to state championship and won the title in 1964. This was the last time the team earned this distinguished honor. After graduating in 1965, he attended college in Wharton and San Marcos, Stewart earned a degree in Business Management. In 1972 Stewart went to work for the State of Texas as an Unemployment Tax Auditor. He became the head of his department and retired from this office in 2003. Stewart loved to fish and hunt and participated in shooting sports. Stewart is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Lynn Schulte Gillett, two children, Tracy Wayne Gillett (Katherine) of Gonzales, and Stephanie Eileen Gillett Gomez (Edward) of Chandler, Arizona. Five grandchildren Thomas Colden Gillett, Cortlyn Christine Gillett, Dane Edward Gomez, Chase Stewart Gomez and Madeline Elena Gomez. Three sisters: Linda Gillett Dixon (Dolan), Cathy Gillett Hunter (Wayne) and Carla Sue Gillett Addison, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Stewart Gillett, Jr. and Margaret Helen Rice Gillett. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria. Words of Remembrance will be shared at 6 p.m. followed by the Holy Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Mausoleum in Victoria. In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association of America and Hospice of South Texas. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
