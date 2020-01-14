WALTER S. GILLETT III GONZALES - Visitation Monday 5-7 pm at Rosewood Chapel, words of Remembrance at 6 pm, rosary recited at 7 pm. Mass Tuesday 10 am at Holy Family Catholic Church with entombment to follow in Resurrection Mausoleum. Visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
