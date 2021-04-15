Wanda Ann Bundick
SMILEY — Wanda Ann Bundick, 75, of Smiley, Texas passed away on April 11, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Wanda was born on June 18, 1945 in Smiley, Texas to Athel Boone Bundick and Mayme Ione (Rhodes) Bundick who have preceded her in death along with infant son, Wade Lamar Turner; brother, Billie Bob Bundick; and nephew, Randall Scott Cochran.
Wanda was Valedictorian of Smiley High School in 1963. After high school, she worked for Texas Department of Human Services and retired from there in 2008.
She is survived by her son, Brett Turner (Lisa); grandchildren, Bethany Henderson, Brittany Turner (Andrew Garcia), Jordan Jackson (Melody), and Dylan Jackson; great-grandchildren, Summer Henderson, Madison Medina, Freddie Henderson, Zadie Garcia, Lilac Dombrowski, and Zoey Garcia; sister, Patsy Gay Cochran (Lynn); as well as other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, 5:00pm-7:00pm at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, 10:00am, at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, Texas.
Burial will follow at Bundick Cemetery in Smiley, Texas. Reverend Marvin Miles will be officiant of the services. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- It's voter suppression, not voter fraud (19)
- A tawdry attack on voting rights, Senate Bill 7 should be rejected by the House (7)
- After widespread opposition in Whitsett, Zinc Resources proposes hazardous waste facility in Victoria (5)
- Victoria County Elections Board address concerns, clarifies rules for poll watchers ahead of May's elections (4)
- Victoria school board district 4 candidates debate ahead of May (3)
- Activist Diane Wilson begins hunger strike to stop dredging project, oil exportation (2)
- Lifelong educator, namesake of Cade Middle School dies at age 95 (2)
- City Corner: Victoria County vaccine hub provides prompt, efficient vaccinations (2)
- Letter: Statements made during Victoria school board candidate debate were not true (2)
- District holds bond information session (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.