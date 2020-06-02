WANDA BARTELS YOAKUM - Wanda Louise Bartels, age 87 passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries