WANDA RUTH BURNS VICTORIA - Wanda Ruth Burns, 90, passed away May 19, 2020. Wanda was born November 10, 1929 in Heavener, OK to the late Deanna Akins and John Smith. Wanda was a member of First Baptist Church and loved her family dearly. Wanda is survived by her grandchildren, Leslie Pardue (Jason) of Austin, Randy Goins (Melissa) of Houston, Amy Reiner (Jason) of Houston, Kelley Goins of Victoria, son-in-law, Larry Goins and great-grandchildren, Jake and Luke Pardue. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Olen Burns; daughters, Debbie Goins, Kay Freyer and infant son, Michael Burns. A graveside service will be held, Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 AM at Memorial Park Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

